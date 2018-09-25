Camelon 4-1 Dalkeith Thistle: Thistle exit Alex Jack Cup

Dalkeith Thistle lost an enthralling cup tie at Camelon on Saturday.

The game started at a blistering pace with the hosts leading after just four minutes when a mix up between Easton and Wojtowycz allowed Kane to slide the ball into an empty net from the edge of the penalty area.

The Jags came roaring back and a minute later Callam McNeill saw his powerful back post header superbly parried by the Camelon keeper, and on 10 minutes the home side should have extended their lead when Sneddon blasted over following a great counter attack.

The game started to settle down and both sides were playing some neat possession football. Dalkeith were awarded a free kick right on the edge of the box but Wales saw his effort blocked by the Camelon wall of bodies.

However, there was an entirely different outcome at the other end when the Mariners were awarded a free kick from a similar position as Anderson’s speculative effort evaded everyone before nestling in the back of the net to double their advantage.

Two goals down at half-time, the Jags threw everything at Camelon to get back into the match and were rewarded for their effort with a goal on 55 minutes when McNeill bundled a Wales corner over the line.

It clearly rattled the hosts and the visitors enjoyed a great spell of pressure. They should have equalised on 70 minutes but Paul Tansey sent his effort high over the crossbar.

Connor East did well on two occasions to thwart certain goals as Camelon threatened on the counter.

However, on 85 minutes there was nothing he could do when Anderson notched his second, firing high into the roof of the net from six yards, then on 87 minutes Cameron sealed an emphatic win, beating Easton low to his left with an angled drive.

Dalkeith: Easton, McQueenie, Wojtowycz, Meikle, McNeill, Smith, Jancyz, Muir, Wales, McGlashen, Tansey. Subs: Apicella, Hunter, Lister, Fairnie, Murray, Combe.