Clyde FC warn fans over behaviour at Bonnyrigg Rose cup tie

Clyde have urged Bully Wee fans travelling to Bonnyrigg Rose for Saturday's William Hill Scottish Cup tie to be on their best behaviour.

With the fourth round match against the Lowland League side nearing a sell-out, over 2000 supporters are expected to be at New Dundas Park.

And Clyde have urged supporters to make sure it is a fantastic occasion and advert for the competition - free of pyrotechnics or pitch invasions.

A statement on the club website said: "The vocal backing of The Bully Wee’s away support will play a big part in creating a great atmosphere at the match, helping the team as they aim to earn the lucrative reward of a place in the Fifth Round draw.

"The club would like to take this opportunity to remind all those attending the match, that any incident of misconduct from a spectator area of the ground - including the use of any form of pyrotechnic or entering the field of play - that is reported by the referee or the match delegate, will have consequences for both clubs, with potentially damaging sanctions applied by the governing bodies.

"To that end, the club will be taking a zero-tolerance approach should any Clyde supporter be found guilty of any such offence. It is incumbent upon the club to ensure that the actions of any individual cannot be allowed to have a negative effect on all supporters and the club as whole.

"Given the capacity crowd expected, the club will be providing three of its own familiar stewards from G4S, who will be available to assist any Clyde fan should they require it."