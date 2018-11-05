Coldstream 1-3 Newtongrange Star

Third-placed Newtongrange Star kept pace at the top of Conference A after a 3-1 win over Coldstream.

Again severely depleted through injury Star had to dig deep and it took three terrific goals to secure the points.

The only downside was the harsh dismissal of Jim Young which means he missed the next two games against Civil Service Strollers and Penicuik.

Star started brightly and passed up a glorious opportunity after 11 minutes when Thomson played a terrific corner into the six-yard box where Hunter completely missed the ball from a few feet out.

The home side were reduced to 10 men after 21 minutes when a ball through the middle tempted Walters to come out to try and block. All he did was collide with the onrushing Hunter but, with defenders in close proximity, a red was perhaps a harsh punishment.

O’Hara rubbed salt into the wounds by curling a terrific free kick over the wall and past Turnbull who had replaced Walters in the goal.

Star doubled their advantage after 27 minutes with a slick passing move which carved the home side open. Thomson as usual was at the heart of it. His inch perfect pass released Schlater who crossed to fire the ball past the bemused Turnbull, who had done nothing wrong but had to pick the ball out of the net twice.

Coldstream’s Lee sliced an effort horribly wide after the break but he made amends minutes later when he halved the deficit. O’Hara was caught sleeping at the back post and Lee nipped in and slotted past Renton.

Turnbull was in action twice in quick succession when first he blocked a Hunter effort before from the resulting corner producing a brilliant save from a blistering Thomson drive. The numbers were evened out after 60 minutes when Young was very harshly sent off for a foul on Harbottle.

Lowson limped off after 63 minutes to be replaced by Melvin before Star stretched their lead with as good a goal as you will see all season from Hunter.

He picked the ball on the touchline after looking up and seeing no-one in the box. He turned back and curled an unstoppable curling effort right into the postage stamp leaving the impressive Turnbull clawing at fresh air to seal the victory.

Renton, Swaney, O’Hara, Mitchell (Currie 80), Young, Lowson (Melvin 63), Scott, Schlater, Thomson, Hunter (Forbes 92), Richardson.