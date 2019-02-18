Crossgates Primrose 0-3 Bonnyrigg Rose

Bonnyrigg Rose moved a step closer to the East of Scotland B Conference title after a convincing 3-0 win over Crossgates Primrose.

Bonnyrigg are 15 points clear with six games remaining and look a certainty to book their place in the conference play-offs come the end of the season.

The Midlothian outfit were in control throughout as newcomer Aaron Murrell produced another impressive display before being taken off later in the second half.

The tight rugged pitch was a challenge to the Rose, who in the main, were outclassing their opponents. The only thing was missing was a goal which arrived just before half-time as Lee Currie’s corner was headed home by the club’s top goalscorer Keiran McGachie, who notched his 21st goal of the season.

Euan Moyes was just inches away with his headed finish on 44 minutes as the Rose looked to extend their lead before the break.

The second half was only two minutes old when Bonnyrigg went 2-0 up with Murrell the supplier from the left flank and Keiran McGachie the finisher for his 22nd goal of the season to put Rose 2-0 ahead.

In 68 minutes, Murrell gave way to substitute Scott Gray underlining the strength and depth of Robbie Horn’s squad.

And a minute later it was 3-0 to the Rose their 79th league of the season as another Lee Currie corner was launched into the home penalty area where Moyes headed home to seal the points for the Rose at 3-0.

Jon Stewart was replaced by Louis Swanson next for the Rose in 73 minutes as Bonnyrigg coasted home in the last quarter of the game with a 77th minute change also seeing Adam Nelson on for Currie.

A solid Bonnyrigg team performance as Rose now look forward to two consecutive home games firstly against Burntisland then a top cup tie against East Stirlingshire.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B.Young , Brett, Brown, Moyes ,Horne, Hoskins, Stewart, Turner ,Currie ,McGachie , Murrell. Subs..Martyniuk, K.Young, Swanson , Nelson, Lough, Gray.