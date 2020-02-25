Crucial weekend ahead for all of our football clubs

For the second weekend in a row, the local football and rugby fixture list was virtually wiped out by the weather.

Bonnyrigg Rose managed to get their game against Caledonian Braves played, though, and the side will be grateful for that as they turn their attention to arguably the biggest game of the season this weekend.

Rose have the chance to put themselves in the Lowland League title driving seat when they travel to face Kelty Hearts.

Kelty sit top of the pile on 64 points with Bonnyrigg three behind.

Crucially, though, Rose have a game in hand over the Fifers.

A huge crowd is expected at New Central Park this Saturday for the game which kicks off at 3pm.

Penicuik Athletic will also be in the Kingdom when they make the journey to face Crossgates Primrose.

Athletic sit just four points above Saturday’s hosts in the league, but have played three games less.

Another aiming to get back onto the field in East of Scotland League Premier Division duty is Whitehill Welfare.

Welfare are labouring near to the foot of the division so will be keen to take all three points when they host ninth place Linlithgow Rose.

Newtongrange Star prop up the division but have a chance to get some points on the board when they host a Musselburgh Athletic side which lies tenth in the division.

There’s an inter-division encounter for Dalkieith Thistle who entertain Kinnoull FC.

Thistle are mid-table in Conference B while their visitors on Saturday sit in the same spot in Conference A.

Arniston Rangers remain cut adrift at the foot of Conference B, three points behind Easthouses Lily but having played three games more.

Both will be scrapping to get away from the wrong end of the division.

Points are a must for Arniston when they host Coldstream.

Lily may have a little bit of breathing space from the bottom of the division but won’t want to be lingering there for much longer.

This weekend they travel to Preston.