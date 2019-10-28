Cuikie book third round spot with famous win

Penicuik Athletic booked their place in the third round of the Scottish Cup with a stunning 3-0 win over League 2 side Stenhousemuir.

Over 1200 fans packed out Penicuik Park and enjoyed huge celebrations at the final whistle after a historic win.

The game got off to a exciting opening as Chris O ‘Neil fully tested home keeper Kevin Swain before Paul Tansey replied for Penicuik with an equally powerful shot again well saved by visiting keeper Graeme Smith.

Good defensive work from the likes of skipper Callum Connolly and Liam O’Donnell thwarted the visitors before a great chance came to Cuikie’s Lumbert Kateleza but the parting shot was swept across the face of the target on 15 minutes.

With just five minutes to the break a rocket shot from man of the match Paul Tansey whizzed so close by inches wide of the target.

The half time whistle blew with it all square at 0-0 and all to play for in that second half and that’s when Cuikie netted three second half goals.

Twice in a five minute spell Penicuik got on the scoresheet to put the visitors on the back foot and grab a 2-0 lead.

It was on 51 minutes firstly that referee Lloyd Wilson awarded Penicuik a penalty for a challenge by O’Neil on O’Donnell and Craig Stevenson’s resultant spot kick was firstly blocked by keeper Smith but the rebound came back to Stevenson who slotted the ball home.

Amazingly it was 2-0 just five minutes later following another fine save from Swain denying a rocket shot from Hopkirk before, at the other end.

Cuikie went up the filed and won a corner which Sam Jones whipped in and the ball slipped into the net in a crowded area with the last touch coming off a Stenny player.

The icing on the Penicuik cake came by way of their third goal just five minutes from time when a through ball saw a slip from Scott McLaughlin allow Sean Stewart to run on to face Smith and sweep the ball into the visitors’ net.

Scott McRory Irving replaced Paul Tansey to huge applause for the winger late on as Penicuik saw out the tie for a famous victory .

It was massively celebrated at the final whistle as Penicuik now face a trip to Firhill in the third round to take on SPFL Championship side Partick Thistle.