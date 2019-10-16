Cuikie crash out of FNQ Cup after Haws defeat

Penicuik Athletic’s wretched run against Hill of Beath continued last weekend as they were beaten 3-2 by the Fifers at Penicuik Park and dumped out of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

Kinninmonth and Elder had the Haws two up before the break and Lumdsen added a third just after.

However, Cuikie responded with goals from Watson and Page, while Lumdsen was sent off for the visitors but the hosts couldn’t find an equaliser as they slumped to a third consecutive defeat against HOB.

Penicuik started strongly and a Stevenson free kick curled round the defensive wall only hit the post. Minutes later, keeper Donaldson dived low to his left to save a powerful strike by Tansey. In the 17th minute a Baptie cross picked out Jones, but his header went over.

Hill of Beath took the lead in the 25th minute. Keeper Watt appeared to be fouled by Adamson as he came to get the ball and Kinninmonth took full advantage to blast the ball into the roof of the net.

Stewart had a great chance, but he failed to hit the target. The visitors doubled their lead in the 37th minute when Elder scored from close range despite looking offside.

Penicuik came out for the second have with determination, but it was the visitors who scored again when Lumsden glanced home a header.

However Penicuik refused to give up and their hard work was rewarded when Watson drilled in from 20 yards. Four minutes later, Penicuik were awarded a penalty when substitute Kateleza was brought down in the box. Kateleza stepped up to take the spot kick, but dragged the ball wide of the post.

Penicuik continued to press and in the 77 th minute pulled a goal back. Baptie and Tansey combined well for Baptie to deliver a cross to the back post where PAGE headed over Donaldson into the net. Immediately afterwards, Lumsden got his marching orders with a straight red card. Then Tansey broke through the Haws defence only to see Donaldson pull off a fingertip save turning the ball on to the upright.

Penicuik: Watt, O’Donnell, Baptie, Page, Connolly (c), Jones, Watson, Tansey, Ponton, Stewart, Stevenson Subs: Young, Kateleza, Swain, McCrory-Irving, Murray