Cuikie hammer Bluebell to seal third round tie

Penicuik secured their place in the third round of the South Region Challenge Cup after an impressive 5-2 win over fellow Premier Division outfit Dundonald Bluebell.

It was an ideal boost for the Cuikie ahead of their Scottish Cup clash with Cumbernauld Colts this weekend.

These two teams met only three weeks ago at Dundonald where Penicuik led 3-0 before the hosts scored twice to make for a nervy finish.

And this rematch in the Challenge Cup was equally full of drama as Penicuik led 1-0 at half time only to find themselves 2-1 down early in the second half.

The match turned in Cuikie’s favour though after Bluebell were reduced to ten men following a foul in the box by James Mackie and Stevenson converted the resultant penalty. Three further goals were scored in the final 20 minutes to put gloss on the scoreline.

Penicuik opened their account with the first goal of the afternoon on 35 minutes as a scramble in the Fifers’ penalty area ended with Paul Tansey setting up Sam Jones to head home.

However, Bluebell turned the game on its head.

Calum Smith set up Stuart Cargill to pull one back on 54 minutes before a stunning Chris Gay free kick gave Dundonald the lead.

Cuikie looked to the bench for inspiration. Sean Stewart and Ryan Baptie replaced Kieran Watson and Sam Jones and the game swung back in their favour when Mackie was shown a straight red card for a foul in the box. Craig Stevenson made no mistake with the spotkick.

And 10 man Dundonald were to fall behind to Penicuik on 76 minutes when a super mazy run and finish by Stevenson put Penicuik back in front.

Aaron Somerville had replaced Tansey, before a cross from Aaron Ponton picked out Ryan Baptie who beat keeper Lennox with a fine finish to make it 4-2.

And in the final minute Penicuik added a fifth when another Ponton cross found Somerville to net and complete the stunning win.

Penicuik: Swain, Young, Page, Connolly, Jones, Watson, Tansey, McCrory-Irving, Ponton, Stevenson, Forbes. Subs: O’Donnell , Baptie, Somerville, Stewart, Viola.