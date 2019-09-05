Cuikie into first round proper after derby win at Whitehill

Penicuik travelled to Rosewell to take on Whitehill Welfare in the second preliminary round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

The Midlothian derby took centre stage after Cuikie beat Easthouses Lily and Whitehill saw off amateurs Colville Park in the previous round.

Penicuik looked sharp from the kick off and Stevenson tested former Penicuik keeper Bejaoui in the fifth minute, but the big keeper saved well, the first of many excellent stops he made throughout the game.

Shortly afterwards, a Somerville effort hit the post and went past for a goal kick.

In the 20th minute, Jones got his head to a Stewart cross, but he couldn’t get enough power on the header and Bejaoui saved comfortably.

Only some strong defending by Whitehill kept Penicuik at bay and the scores level.

Then in the 42nd minute, a chance fell to Whitehill when Lister’s ball over the top of the Penicuik defence set Connor free, but he blasted the ball high over the bar.

Immediately afterwards, Stewart showed great tenacity to break through the home defence only to be thwarted by keeper Bejaoui.

Two minutes into the half, and the Penicuik defence were under pressure for the first time in the match.

Following a corner to Whitehill, the ball was partially cleared, driven back in and deflected away for a second corner kick that was well defended with a lightning break that saw a Ponton strike finally beat Bejaoui, but the ball crashed back off the crossbar.

Then McCrory-Irving tested the big keeper but again, he was up to the task, diving at full stretch to turn the ball away.

However, two minutes later, a sweeping move and consecutive dummies from Somerville and Stewart bamboozled the home defence, allowing Scott McCrory-Irving to rifle the ball past Bejaoui into the far top corner of the net.

On the hour mark Penicuik should have doubled their lead when Jones set up Stewart but his effort went over the bar.

Then Penicuik had loud claims for a penalty when Stevenson was pulled back in the box, but the referee was unmoved.

In the 65th minute, Stevenson had a go from long range but Bejaoui was again on hand to save.

Right on the 90th minute keeper Watt was at full stretch to save a strike by full back Somerville.

Penicuik now progress to the first round proper of the Cup where they travel to face Cumbernauld Colts on September 21.

Due to the postponement last Saturday of the Scottish Cup tie between Jeanfield and Linlithgow due to the weather this Saturday sees this tie again planned for the Jeanfield venue.

This means that the Premier Division League Match between Penicuik and Jeanfield is postponed till later and instead this coming Saturday Penicuik will be at home to Bo’ness United in the Premier League.

Whitehill will be looking to bounce back from their cup disappointment and will have a chance to do so this Saturday with another local derby as they host Newtongrange Star in a league match.

Both games are scheduled for a 2:30pm kick off.