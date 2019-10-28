Cuikie’s Cup heroics set up Partick Thistle tie

Penicuik Athletic will face Partick Thistle in the third round of the Scottish Cup after a historic win over Stenhousemuir.

Goals from Craig Stevenson and Sean Stewart as well as an own goal secured a famous 3-0 win for the Midlothian side over their League 2 opponents on Saturday.

It means they will now travel to Firhill on the weekend of November 22-24 where Ian McCall’s Jags await in the third round.

Speaking after the Stenny game, Cuikie co-manager Kevin Milne described Saturday’s win as “The proudest moment of my whole footballing career.”

He added: “It was just one of those things where everything just clicked; we were underdogs and we weren’t in a good run of form.

“It was the proudest moment of my whole footballing career but now I would like the boys to make that happen again in the next round.

“If you think you’re going to win a game of that calibre it will usually be by nicking it or getting a wee bit of luck - we never thought we were going to win the game 3-0.

“I said to the boys all week that all it would take would be for us to have a bad day and for them to have a good day, and we could win - and we capitalised on that.

“It was a huge relief when the full-time whistle went, even at 3-0 I couldn’t relax.

“It was just one of those occasions which I wish I could relive it all again, but only if I knew what the outcome was going to be.”