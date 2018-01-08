Cumbernauld United 0-4 Newtongrange Star: First-half blitz blows United away

Newtongrange Star set up a fourth round tie against Bonnyrigg Rose in the Scottish Junior Cup after a stunning 4-0 victory over Cumbernauld United.

All the damage was done in the first half as the Star raced into a four-goal lead in this third round replay. The Star got off to the best possible start when with just two minutes gone a Swaney free kick was met by the head of Ally Foster who beat home keeper Buchanan to the ball to glance home his first goal since returning to the club.

Things got better for the Star after eight minutes when intricate play between Michael Osbourne and Kenny O’Brien on the edge of the box allowed Kyle Scott time to cut back on to his favoured foot before smashing the ball past Buchanan.

Star should have been three up just a few minutes later when a lovely ball down the line by Murray sent Scott down the left.

His cross was met by O’Brien who only headed wide unchallenged from eight yards. The home side could not cope with Star. They increased their advantage to 3-0 after 32 minutes when the referee played a good advantage after Osbourne was taken out on the edge of the 18 yard box. The ball rolled to Forster, he played a delightful dinked ball into the heart of the penalty area where Scott skilfully took it down on his chest and drove the past the helpless Buchanan.

The travelling support could hardly believe their eyes when after 35 minutes Sean Melvin scored the fourth.

Another Swaney free kick was parried out by Buchanan and the big centre half reacted quicker than anyone to knock the ball home from close range.

Cumbernauld changed their shape in the second half as they tried to make an impression in the game. Benton had an effort than went wide after 51 minutes before slack play in the Star’s midfield allowed Shiels to run in behind Murray but keeper Keiron Renton was out quickly however to block the danger.

However, the damage was already done and Star ran out comfortable winners.