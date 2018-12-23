Dalbeattie Star 1-1 Whitehill Welfare: Rosewell side salvage a point

Whitehill Welfare came from a goal down to secure a share of the spoils with Dalbeattie Star in the basement battle in the Lowland League.

Allan Jenkins opened the scoring before Kieran Somervile equalised. Whitehill remain bottom six points behind Dalbeattie Star after the result.

It was a cagey start from both teams but Connor Graham had the first effort on target in the 11th minute when his curling shot from distance was comfortably saved by Paul Grant.

A mix up in the Star defence almost gifted Whitehill the lead minutes later, but Ross Thomson calmly cleared after he passed the ball past his own keeper Vinnie Parker.

Dalbeattie were beginning to take control and in the 20th minute they were rewarded with the opening goal. Graham’s corner from the right was met by a bullet header from Allan Jenkins, six yards from goal, and the ball flew through a crowd of players before landing in the back of the net.

The visitors reacted well to falling behind but the big chances were being created and missed at the other end. Midway through the half a superb break from a Whitehill corner saw Star rip open the opposing defence and striker Ben Irving was through with just the keeper to beat but he dragged his shot wide from 20 yards.

The hosts were slow off the blocks at the start of the second half and allowed Whitehill to take the initiative. Four minutes after the restart James McPartlin had a chance to equalise but fired wide.

In the 64th minute two mistakes in the Star box saw them fail to clear their lines and the ball fell to striker Mitchell six yards out with the goal gaping, but he blasted the ball over the bar.

However, Star did not heed the warning and in the 71st minute parity was restored. A free kick was flighted into the Star penalty area and the ball seemed to spend an eternity bouncing around before it eventually fell to Kieran Somerville who found space in the six-yard box and spun and drilled a shot low past Parker.

In the last 20 minutes it was all out attack from both sides and it really was end to end stuff. Despite the draining pitch nobody was prepared to settle for a point but in the end they had to.

Whitehill Welfare: Grant, Somerville, Keane, Dowie, Lally, Woods, Lucas, McPartlin, Mitchell (Connor 70), Rintoul, Rogan.