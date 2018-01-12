Dalkeith bid to enter East of Scotland League

Dalkeith Thistle FC has made an application to join the East of Scotland League for season 2018-19, with an SFA Club Licence application to follow soon.

A statement on the club’s website has confirmed the club’s desire to move on from its present standing in the McBookie East Region Premier League.

The statement said: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly. However, we feel it is a progressive move which will ultimately allow us to compete in the Scottish Cup competition and provide access to the football league pyramid currently in place, if our applications are successful.

Chairman Barclay Ewing added: “To compete in the EoS and potentially earn the right to play in the Lowland League is a really attractive move for us.

“To enter the pyramid and have so many opportunities to progress as a club is exciting.

“We have players at the club with EoS experience and they are equally as ambitious about taking our first steps in another association and playing at that level again.”

Manager Kevin Haynes indicated he was also fully behind the move and excited about the club’s future.

“Personally, I’ve loved playing, coaching and now managing in the Juniors, but I do feel we can go further in another structure,” he said.

“From a playing perspective, it will allow us to give the kids in the Community Club’s youth pathway an opportunity to play in the Development League and play at a good level within their own local club.”

“This is an opportunity for the people of Dalkeith to get behind its local football club, and we will be advertising for new volunteer positions and committee posts in due course to help us drive Dalkeith Thistle forward together.”