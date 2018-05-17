Dalkeith duo are called up for national service

Samba and Dalkeith is not a pairing you’d expect to see together. In fact you’d doubt they’ve ever been put together in the same sentence.

Until now that is ...

Kai Austin and Kacper Korpalski, both Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club Futsal players, are heading off to Spain to play with the Scottish Youth Futsal Federation Scotland U20s squad.

The local pair will be competing at the The IFA Youth Men’s Futsal World Cup which will take place in Blanes, Spain, from May 22-26.

This is the first ever Scotland wide youth side to travel abroad and compete in a World Cup futsal event.

A delighted Dalkeith Thistle CFC club chairman Steven Dixon said of the call ups: “Not only will the tournament act as a special occasion for those players involved to represent their country, it should also act as a huge boost for Scottish futsal.

“We at Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club are extremely proud of both our players and I am sure they will do very well.”

If you would like any more information on futsal contact the club’s football development officer Jamie Smith on 07923 005534.

Futsal is a variant of football played on a hard court, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors.

The rules do differ slightly from regular football with unlimited substitutions permitted. Futsal is also played with a smaller, harder, low-bounce ball.

The surface, ball, and rules together favour ball control and passing in small spaces and is considered excellent for teaching footballers about technique and movement.

Popular on the continent for some time, the game has started to steadily grow in this country.0