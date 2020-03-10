Dalkeith have cup hopes dashed at Burntisland

Burntisland Shipyard eased into the second round of the League Cup with a 3-1 victory over Dalkeith Thistle at Recreation Park.

The Shipyard made the breakthrough in the 29th minute when Glancy smashed home a loose ball from outside the area.

Dalkeith’s first real sight of goal came in the 38th minute through Kenneth McMillan, however, his weak effort was never going to trouble Shippy keeper Michael Gibb.

Robbie Crawford failed to get a clean connection on a Brown cross three minutes into the second half before Dalkeith enjoyed a spell of pressure as a James McPartlin shot was deflected wide and Gibb cleared a dangerous cross from the foot of a Thistle forward.

The Shipyard doubled their advantage in the 55th minute when Crawford had the simple task of converting a Brown cross from close range.

Brown saw a shot drift wide of the far post before he got the goal he deserved in the 65th minute.

He beat the offside trap and raced in on goal before drilling the ball into the net with an angled strike.

Gibb saved low from Thistle substitute Jack Fairgrieve as the game moved into the final quarter of an hour and Shipyard sub Ben Anthony was denied by Newman who pushed out his shot from a tight angle.

There was a blemish to the Shipyard’s fine performance with the concession of an added time goal when possession was conceded to Dalkeith and the ball was played through to the unmarked forward who beat Gibb to make it 3-1.

Whitehill Welfare enjoyed their evening at Hawick Royal Albert United, running out convincing 4-1 winners.

The game, played on Friday, was in the League Cup with goals coming from Sproule (2), Lough and Devlin.

Arniston Rangers lost out in the cup as they were sucker punched by Lothian Thistle HV.

Both sides went toe to toe across a 90 minutes which ended 1-1.

This pushed the tie into extra time but it was the visitors who managed to grab the crucial third goal of the game.

Easthouses Lily were out of luck, too, losing out to Ormiston 3-1.