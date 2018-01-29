Dalkeith Thistle 0-1 Arniston Rangers: Visitors earn first league win

Kieron Somerville’s solitary strike gave Arniston Rangers survival hopes a boost in their 1-0 win over rivals Dalkeith Thistle.

It was Arniston’s first Premier League victory this season and came courtesy of Somerville’s effort on the hour mark.

Dalkeith Thistle had chances to win the game themselves but were unable to beat an impressive Dale Cornet in goal.

In a hastily rearranged league match following the postponement of both sides’ matches at Thornton Hibs and Kirriemuir Thistle respectively, Dalkeith welcomed Arniston Rangers to Kings Park for their first game in seven weeks.

In extremely windy conditions the Jags almost opened the scoring in the second minute when Mark Moncrieff rounded Cornet. Somehow the Arniston keeper managed to claw the ball back and, after a wee stramash, the ball ended back in his arms.

The Jags were enjoying the majority of the possession and fashioned another chance on 21 minutes when Paul Tansey stayed onside to receive a pass from Wales; the diminutive striker took the chance early and saw his low drive saved well by Cornet and, when the ball broke to Whitson at the edge of the box, he blasted high over the crossbar with the goal gaping.

Arniston had a chance of their own on 30 minutes when an in-swinging corner caused confusion in the box but McQueenie was on hand to boot the ball clear.

Into the second half and surprisingly The Jags were sloppy and wasteful with the ball, however, they were never put under any real pressure by the visitors until disaster struck on the hour mark.

A long hopeful ball saw Jack Findlay rush from his goal to head the ball clear, however, he got in a tangle with Ross Connell and between them only partially cleared the ball as far as Somerville who sent a lob towards goal. Findlay tried his best to get there in time but it was too late and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

The Jags response was almost instantaneous as Tansey headed past Cornet into an empty net, however, this was ruled out for a contentious offside by the referee. Moncrieff was next to have a go as his left foot curler from 20 yards flashed just wide as the Arniston defence hung on to their lead.

With time running out Darren McLashan looked to have secured a share of the point with a 25-yard shot that looked net-bound until Cornet came to his side’s rescue again.