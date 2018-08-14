Dalkeith Thistle 1-0 Leith: Tansey strike seals victory

Dalkeith Thistle notched their fourth successive victory with a tight 1-0 win over Leith Athletic in the Alex Jack Cup at King’s Park last Saturday.

Paul Tansey’s stunning strike set up a second round encounter against East Lothian’s Musselburgh Athletic on September 1, with Thistle and Burgh having drawn 2-2 in a pre-season friendly.

It needed a brave Connor Easton save just two minutes in to the game at the feet of inrushing Dan Garvie and Steven Proude to thwart an early raid by the lively, young Athletic.

Thistle responded with a good run by Tansey only to see his final pass catch Dean Apicella offside. Easton was again in action on 13 minutes when he tipped over a wayward Meikle back header, whilst at the other end a Jordan Lister shot was deflected wide for Thistle’s first corner in 21 minutes in an interesting tie.

Garvie fully tested keeper Easton midway through the first half before an effort by Cameron Ross appeared to beat the home keeper but Meikle cleared.

At the other end, Apicella hit the post with a chance before Tansey’s effort flew too high.

However, Dalkeith did not have to wait much longer for the deadlock to be broken through Tansey as his fierce shot hit the Athletic net beating keeper Pennel.

It was still all to play for in the second half and strong play by the visitors tested Dalkeith’s resolve. Darren McGlashan replaced the injured Darren Smith before Thistle looked to have scored on the hour but Michael Fairnie was deemed offside.

Thistle’s precarious lead kept the tie on edge but on 65 minutes Apicella had a great chance to seal the victory, however, his shot clipped the post when clean through.

Thistle saw out the remainder of the contest to book their place in the second round.