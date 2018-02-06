Dalkeith Thistle 1-1 Bathgate Thistle: Late McMillan strike salvages a point

The Jags picked up their first point of 2018 with a 1-1 draw against Bathgate Thistle but in truth it should have been all three points as they found the Bathgate keeper in inspired form.

The first half was a bit of a damp squib with neither side looking a threat in front of goal. However, on 30 minutes the visitors took the lead in controversial circumstances.

Henderson whipped in a corner from the right which looked to have been gathered safely by McQueen in the Dalkeith goal, however, he was barged from behind and the ball somehow ended up in the back of the net and the referee adjudged no foul to have been committed.

This stung the Jags into action and Moncrieff saw an effort ripple the side netting just a few moments later but at half-time the score was still 1-0 to the visitors.

The Dalkeith players were a different side in the second half clearly fired up with the half time roasting they no doubt received from manager Kevin Haynes and they pinned Bathgate back into their own half for long spells.

Paul Tansey almost scored a terrific equaliser when he controlled a clearance to the edge of the box on his chest before sending a left foot volley crashing against the crossbar.

The Jags continued to press and were denied a penalty when Devlin was unceremoniously bundled to the ground by a robust aerial challenge. Blake Wales found himself in good shooting positions three times but each time elected to side foot his efforts which were all blocked by defenders. .

With time running out the Jags introduced McMillan for Wales and then Buckley for Murray in attempt to salvage at least a point. The changes were pivotal and with just four minutes remaining McMillan grabbed a goal that the Jags deserved. Moncrieff played a cross from the left over a static Bathgate defence and McMillan was on hand to guide the ball low past the keeper from nine yards.