Dalkeith Thistle 1-2 Bonnyrigg Rose: Rose edge Midlothian derby

Bonnyrigg Rose maintained their seven-point lead at the top of Conference B following a narrow 2-1 victory over Dalkeith Thistle in a Midlothian derby.

The Rose started on the front foot and found themselves ahead on four minutes with a goal from the penalty spot after Shaun Murray fouled Lewis Turner. Lee Currie made no mistake sending James McQueen the wrong way.

The Jags did well to hold firm in the face of relentless pressure from the visitors with near misses coming from Turner and Keith Lough.

The second goal wasn’t long in coming though as Euan Moyes doubled their lead with a free header from six yards.

The Jags looked like they were on their way to a repeat of the 6-0 scoreline when the sides last met, however, they dug deep and the ever lively Paul Tansey gave the visiting support a fright when he flashed a low shot past the upright.

Bonnyrigg came back again as they sought to seal the points before half time but both McGachie and Lough squandered good chances.

The second half was a much more even affair. Stephen Scott saw a shot from 18 yards gathered by the keeper, before Mikey Hunter threatened with a good header. But then in 67 minutes the Jags gave themselves some hope of an unlikely come back when they pulled a goal back from the penalty spot. Neil Jancyzk converted after Mikey Hunter was brought down in the box.

The game was much more even now but The Jags just couldn’t get the ball into dangerous areas to trouble the visitors and on 72 minutes McGachie could have killed the game but for a great save from James McQueen.

In the end the Rose held on for victory.

Dalkeith: McQueen, Murray, Mitchell, McGlashen, Connell, Janczyk Wales, Hunter, Tansey Scott, Lister. Subs: Glenholmes, Muir, Smith, Grandison, Weir, Easton.

Bonnyrigg: B Young, Kerr, Horne, Moyes, Brett, Turner, Stewart, Currie, Brown, McGachie, Lough subs: Andrews, Hoskins, Martyniuk, Nelson, Swanson, Wilson, Gray.