Dalkeith Thistle 1-3 Tynecastle: Jags pay the penalty

Dalkeith Thistle squandered a one-goal lead and missed a penalty as they went down 3-1 to Tynecastle in the East of Scotland Conference B.

With the match all-square at 1-1, Neil Janczyk’s penalty was saved early in the second half and Tynecastle capitalised scoring two further goals to avenge their 4-1 defeat to Jags earlier this season.

Dalkeith, missing talisman Paul Tansey following his red card last week, broke the deadlock after half an hour when Tynecastle failed to clear their lines from an inswinging cross from the right and Blake Wales took full advantage, heading into the net via the post.

Tynecastle responded positively to the setback and equalised only eight minutes later when Daniel Greig hit a thunderous effort beyond home goalkeeper Jim McQueen to send the teams in level at the break.

Just two minutes into the second half and Thistle were given a golden opportunity to restore their lead after Wales had been brought down in the box by Leslie. However, Janczyk’s spot kick was superbly saved by Watt, diving low to his right.

How costly that miss for the Jags became apparent just five minutes later when Tynecastle seized the initiative to go 2-1 in front. Callum Kelly was given time and space to pick his spot and swept the ball past McQueen.

Thistle searched for an equaliser with Michael Hunter coming closest when he forced Watt to make an excellent save on 77 minutes.

However, Tynecastle made sure of the points minutes later as Jordan Smith made it 3-1 to the visitors, when he brought down the ball, beat his opponent and fired a left-foot drive into the net.

Sean Murray earned a yellow card before the end as a frustrated Thistle side finished second best on the day in front of 100 spectators under the floodlights at Kings Park.

Dalkeith Thistle: McQueen, Murray, Mitchell, McGlashen, Connell, Janczyk, Wales, Hunter, Scott, McNeil, Muir. Subs: Fairnie, Smith, Wojtowicz, Gay, Grandison, Easton.