Dalkeith Thistle 1-4 Tayport

Dalkeith Thistle can count themselves unfortunate to lose by such a convincing scoreline, however, Tayport were clinical in their finishing whilst the hosts were not.

Dalkeith gave a debut to striker Stewart Adams having signed the frontman just before the registration deadline from Tynecastle, with starts also being given to Shaun Murray, Ryan McQueenie and Duncan Muir.

The game started at a breakneck pace with both clubs serving up a tasty encounter. Paul Tansey, in particular, was singled out by the visitors for some heavy and unwarranted treatment. Chances fell to either side before the visitors broke the deadlock through Alan Tulleth on 26 minutes. The midfielder collected a pass from Stewart McConnochie before bursting into the box and firing a low left-footer into the bottom corner of the net.

At the other end, Tansey tried his luck with three strikes from distance which flashed pass the upright each time. Muir saw a shot hit the side netting and Adams saw a header from a corner drift the wrong side of the post. Adams then beat Sorley to a through ball and the big striker’s effort was saved by the keeper then cannoned off Adams towards goal where it was cleared to safety by a Tayport defender.

Right from the start of the second half the Jags pressed Tayport back into their half and saw an amazing passage of play which saw three net-bound efforts from Adams, Tansey, and McGlashan all cleared off the line. But then Thistle were hit by a sucker punch ten minutes into the second half when Dayle Robertson won possession in the Dalkeith box and found the corner of the net, to put his side in a commanding position.

Sorley kept out Tansey, but it was Tayport who netted the crucial third goal. Substitute Conor Ireland did well along the bye-line, cutting back for McConnochie, who found Jamie Gill and he finished well. Adams pulled a super goal back with three minutes to go rifling an effort into the top corner, but it was the Canniepairt outfit who rounded off the scoring in injury-time when Tulleth finished off a good move to slam home the fourth.