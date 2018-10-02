Dalkeith Thistle 2-1 Crossgates Primrose

Dalkeith Thistle maintained their unbeaten start at home this season with a 2-1 win over Crossgates Primrose in Conference B.

Goals from McQueenie and McGlashen gave Thistle a two-goal cushion but they endured a nervy ending to the game when Crossgates halved the deficit late on.

With Thistle boss Darren Smith on holiday, the backroom team were seeking a win in the boss’s absence and in less than a minute’s play, Primrose keeper Henderson produced a brilliant fingertip save to deny Jordan Lister.

A swirling wind ensured the players were not only battling each other but also the elements. Crossgates responded through Allan, whose shot flashed wide, before Dalkeith opened the scoring via the penalty spot.

Paul Tansey’s effort was deflected wide by Henderson, and when the resultant corner arrived, it was Swan who needlessly put up his hand to concede the penalty, which McQueenie converted to give Thistle the lead.

It took a goalline block by Primrose keeper Henderson on the half hour mark to thwart Scott and keep the deficit to one. Five minutes later, Tansey tried a shot on the turn but it went off target.

However, Dalkeith weren’t to be denied for much longer as they doubled their lead with an excellent finish from McGlashen.

Thistle continued to pressurise the visitors after the break.

However, they found a third goal difficult to come by as Wilkie, substitute Salazar and Wojtowicz passed up opportunities.

It wasn’t until 86 minutes that Hynd pulled back a consolation goal for Crossgates to set up a nerve-jangling last few minutes for Thistle.

However, they managed to see out the rest of the game with minimum fuss and deservedly collected the three points to move them to eighth place.

Dalkeith Thistle: Easton, McQueenie, Wojtowicz, Fairnie , McNeil, Janczek, Wales, McGlashen, Tansey, Lister, Scott.