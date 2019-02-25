Dalkeith Thistle 2-2 LTHV: Jags salvage point with dramatic late fightback

Dalkeith Thistle and Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale served up a real thriller at King’s Park last Saturday sharing four goals in a game which wasn’t short on excitement.

It was the visitors who dominated the opening 20 minutes carving out three great chances, which were only equalled by three great saves by Jags keeper James McQueen.

The Jags began to get more onto the game but there were few openings until five minutes before half-time when the Dalkeith goal had an incredible escape after a defensive mix up between McQueen and Fairnie.

Dalkeith were more of an attacking force in the second half and the stole the lead with just 53 minutes played when Cammy Dawson, who had moments earlier headed a good chance over the bar, slammed home a corner from 10 yards. But the lead was short lived when Lothian equalised on 66 minutes following a fine flowing move down the right, which culminated in Docherty being given the chance to score at the back post which he did in style.

The Jags came roaring back and on 69 minutes should have regained the lead when Dawson rounded the Lothian keeper but took the ball too wide and was unable to convert from a tight angle. This was a miss that Dalkeith would rue as the visitors took the lead for the first time when McQueen was caught dithering on a pass back and was dispossessed by Sean Wringe who had the easiest of chances to score into an open net.

With just 10 minutes remaining Wringe had the chance to settle all three points but his header across goal just cleared the crossbar with McQueen stranded. Then with just two minutes remaining the Jags equalised. And what a beauty it was too. Ross Connell latched onto a corner kick which fell nicely for him on the edge of the penalty area, the big defender taking a touch before sending a delicate curling shot over the throng of defenders and the keeper into the top corner.

This gave the Jags a massive lift and in the time remaining went in for the kill Dawson saw a net bound shot take a deflection and the saved by the keeper. Lothian’s no 4 was red carded for dissent and then from the resultant corner Ross Connell had the chance to win the match but again his header just cleared the crossbar.

Dalkeith: McQueen, McQueenie, Inglis, Fairnie, Connell, Jancykz, Smith, McGlashen, Tansey, Dawson, Scott. Subs: Muir, Mitchell, Wales, Wojotoywycz, Grandison.