Dalkeith Thistle 3-0 Dunipace: Thistle bounce back

Dalkeith Thistle bounced back after successive defeats with a hard earned win over Dunipace who just two weeks before had beat Newtongrange Star 3-0.

Here was the Jags’ second league game of the season, their first at home and their first league win in the East of Scotland League.

The points came Thistle’s way with all three goals coming in the second half though both teams passed up chances to break the deadlock in the opening 45.

It was evenly balanced in early exchanges, with an 11th minute Alan McFadden header for the visitors going wide before Tansey headed over the bar. It was on 17 minutes when the woodwork saved the visitors as Craig Meikle’s header crashed back off the crossbar and was scrambled clear in what felt like a cup tie.

The start of the second half saw on loan substitute from Newtongrange Star Stephen Scott replace Apicella and it wasn’t long before Thistle broke the deadlock. Wojtowicz swung in a free kick to the far post and Callam McNeill planted a header into the Dunipace net.

Next Scott was making an impression with a shot testing Kane, then, in 66 minutes it was 2-0 to the Jags. Another Wojtowicz free kick caused confusion in the visiting penalty area and the ball finally fell to substitute Daryl Devlin, who hit home a powerful finish to double their side’s lead.

Dalkeith were in a better frame of mind now and a lengthy battle as Dunipace lost the plot with a raft of bookings. In 78 minutes a crucial tackle by Meikle denied Rayman during a spell of visitors’ pressure but on 90 +1 it was 3-0 after keeper Kane fumbled another Wojtowicz

free kick and Scott was on hand to tap the rebound home but came off worse in the process following a hefty tackle by the Dunipace defender.

Next up for Thistle is a second round Alex Jack Cup tie at King’s Park against Musselburgh Athletic.

Dalkeith Thistle: Easton, Connell, Wojtowicz, Wales ,Meikle , Janczyk, Fairnie , McNeill, Apicella, Tansey, Lister. Subs. Murray, Whyte, Scott, McQueenie, Devlin,