Dalkeith Thistle 3-2 Haddington

A last-gasp header from substitute Paul Tansey clinched victory for Dalkeith Thistle in a five-goal thriller at Haddington Athletic.

The effort came deep into stoppage time after the Hi Hi’s had the chance to win the game themselves from the penalty spot.

The Jags had twice taken the lead before then but were hauled back on both occasions before Tansey settled matters with a header.

On a very wet afternoon at King’s Park, Dalkeith opened the scoring on 13 minutes when Blake Wales headed home a Craig corner after a spell of pressure for the visitors.

Haddington attempted to get back into the game as Hamish Law and Grant Rose went close for the hosts but the equaliser eventually arrived just before the interval.

A through ball from McNeil found Andrew Jones in space before he finished past Easton to put the teams in level at the break.

Thistle’s response to conceding the goal was as quick as it was impressive, as it took them just 90 seconds into the second half to restore their lead.

Blake Wales made space to shoot and his deflected effort off Lewis Sives nestled into the back of the Hi Hi’s net. Haddington continued to battle back and they were rewarded when substitute Declan Quin fired home to make it 2-2 and all to play for.

The East Lothian side were then given the golden opportunity from 12 yards to turn the match on its head after McQueenie had brought down Darren Leslie in the box.

However, Connar Easton pulled off a stunning save, diving low to his left to deny Jones.

Tansey came on for Salazar some 14 minutes from time as Jordan Cropley replaced Leslie for Haddington.

And it was 90+3 on the clock when a left wing cross to the far post found super sub Tansey to head home the winner and send the Thistle fans into raptures.

Dalkeith: Easton, McQueenie, Wojtowicz, Smith, Fairnie, McGlashan, Wales, Connell, Salazar, Scott, Glenholmes. Subs: Hunter, Apicella, McBeth, Tansey, McQueen (GK).