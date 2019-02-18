Dalkeith Thistle 3-3 Dundonald Bluebell: Dalkeith denied win at the death

Dalkeith Thistle led twice against Dundonald Bluebell but were forced to settle for a point after conceding a late equaliser in a six-goal thriller at King’s Park

Dalkeith had seen two reds when these two previously met in Fife when Bluebell won 1-0 and within two minutes of the start in this rematch it was a yellow card for Bluebell’s Drummond for a foul on Paul Tansey.

The resultant Neil Janczyk free kick was blocked away as the game swung from end to end with both keepers busy in a competitive contest.

Double saves by James McQueen first low down to deny a shot from McKenzie then another save off Campbell kept the scoresheet blank in the opening quarter.

Dundonald pressure paid off when a corner was headed out to Wallace, on the edge of the box, his shot was saved but Smith was on hand to fire the ball into the net. A minute later the home side drew level when Webberburn misjudged a tackle inside his own box on Stephen Scott and Ryan McQueenie made no mistake with the spot kick. Dalkeith’s battling performance saw them go 2-1 up just 10 minutes into the second half as the pacy Stephen Scott set up Cameron Dawson who provided the finish.

It was in 75 minutes that Dundonald drew level at 2-2 when a testing cross from Drummond into the home penalty area was not cleared and Smith pounced on the loose ball to shoot home.

Thistle looked for a swift response and found it as Dawson scored his second of the match after being assisted by Tansey.

With three minutes left it was all square as Drummond slammed home for the Fifers equaliser to rob Thistle of all three points.

Dalkeith Thistle: McQueen, Murray, McQueenie, McGlashen, Connell, Fairnie, Janczyk, Smith , Scott, Tansey , Dawson. Subs: Wales, Muir, Wojtowicz, Mitchell, Grandison.