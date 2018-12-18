Dalkeith Thistle Community Club earns SFA Legacy status

Dalkeith Thistle Community FC’s hard work continues to pay off as they were awarded the Scottish FA Quality Mark Legacy Award.

The Quality Mark is the Scottish FA’s accreditation programme designed to support and recognise the work of grassroots clubs and teams who have a desire to be the very best they can be.

Each level of the four Quality Mark award levels, Standard, Development, Community and Legacy, relate to a list of criteria on areas such as club structure, coach education and administration.

Legacy is the highest level which means that Dalkeith Thistle community has met every requirement of the programme.

The award recognises the amount of hard work and dedication from volunteers, coaches and parents at the club.

Dalkeith Community now have over 20 teams from 18-months to adults, over 550 players and more than 75 coaches and volunteers.

Stephen Dixon, chairman of the community club, said: “It’s been a big dream of mine for years. The club has doubled its size in 18 months.

“I’d just like to thank all the local SFA people for all the encouragement and help over the years, it has been immense.

“Also a massive thanks for all the parents in believing in us and the leaders because without all of the people we couldn’t have done any of it without them.”

Meanwhile, the community club were also awarded £500 from the Scottish Football Partnership Trust development grant scheme.

The some of the funding went towards Dalkeith Thistle Under 13 girls away strips for next season.

The club hope to have a girls team at every age group and are on course to meet their target with teams at Under nine, 11, 13 and 15.

Ann Phillips, club secretary said:“This award was a massive boost for the club.

“We are proud to be developing girl’s footballing talent and this funding has gone a long way in helping to achieve this. Hopefully, we can continue to encourage more girls from the community to get involved.”