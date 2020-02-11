Defeat at Haws but positive moves made off the park

Whitehill Welfare remain second bottom of the East of Scotland Premier after returning pointless from central Fife.

Hill of Beath are flying high at the top end of the division and made their home advantage count.

But McQueen stopped a first half penalty as Welfare held their own.

It took until 56 minutes, though, for the Haws to break down a well drilled resistence, Daniel Watt doing the damage.

With Whitehill aiming to respond straight away they were caught out again just 10 minutes later, Watt again the man on target.

Both sides had to compete against strong gales in a game which won’t live long in the memory.

This weekend Whitehill Welfare host Crossgates Primrose.

Off the park, the club has announced a partnership with Eastside Rapids.

Formed in 2019, Eastside Rapids currently operate teams for kids born in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 & 2014.

This partnership will see Eastside Rapids adopt Ferguson Park as their designated home outdoor pitch, with Saltire Soccer remaining as their indoor match and training facility.

In addition, the club has confirmed that Eastside Rapids will become the youth section of Whitehill Welfare, providing a pathway for young players into the U20s and first team.

The Rapids first games will take place at Ferguson Park on Sunday 16 February, with a formal launch to take place at Whitehill Welfare’s home game against Linlithgow Rose on Saturday 29 February.

Whitehill Welfare chairman, Mark Allard, said: “This is a strategic step for the club and one we’ve been keen to implement for a while.

“We firmly believe that developing young players is the best way for the club to have a long-term future, particularly with the changes we are seeing in senior football at this level.”