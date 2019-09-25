Defeat for Star as BU’s net winner in five goal contest

Struggling Newtongrange Star were beaten again by Bo’ness United on Saturday despite an improved performance.

Down to the bare bones player wise former player Gary Cherrie was signed on an emergency one month loan deal from Musselburgh and Craig O’Reilly helped out as a trialist.

Star created the first chance after 10 minutes when a corner was headed out to Hume who cracked a first time volley from the edge of the box that Murphy saved well.

Star deservedly opened the scoring after 13 minutes when a run by Paterson down the right resulted in him finding O’Reilly inside the box who squared to Jamieson to side foot the ball home.

The lead was short lived however as hesitation in the Star defence meant Renton had to come off his line conceding a penalty in the process as he barged into Morgan who picked himself up to slot the ball home.

Star retook the lead just before half time when Porteous was tripped as he drove into the box and Patterson drove the ball home from the spot.

The visitors came close a minute into the second half when Campbell found himself free at the back post but dumped his header into the side netting.

The visitors only had to wait two more minutes for the equaliser and again it was a bad goal for the Star to lose.

A clipped ball to the back post found Morgan unmarked again to nod the ball home.

Morgan was booked for simulation after 77 minutes which appeared to a very harsh decision.

Bo’ness broke Stars hearts after 82 minutes when yet more woeful defending allowed Morgan yet another free header to nod the ball in at the back post from a few inch’s out to complete his hat-trick.

Star had what looked a perfectly good call chalked off in stoppage time when he volleyd home from the edge of the box on to see it chalked off for a non existent foul seconds beforehand.