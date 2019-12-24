Derby ends all sqaure after late Tansey goal

Penicuik Athletic and Whitehill Welfare shared the points after last Saturday’s Midlothian derby ended all square at Penicuik Park.

The first chance fell to the home side in the 11th minute when Jones failed to take advantage of a Somerville cross, driving his shot wide of the target.

Two minutes later, it was Whitehill who took the lead when Keith Lough drilled a free kick past Watt.

Two minutes later, Whitehill had the ball in the back of the net but the goal was ruled offside by the stand side assistant.

This served as a wake up call for Penicuik who promptly went up the park but keeper Bejaoui denied Jones with an excellent fingertip save for a corner.

Then, in the 24th minute, Callum Connolly rose above the defence to head home the equaliser.

Lough was again in the thick of the action but this time for the wrong reason in the 38th minute.

The referee adjudged his tackle on McCrory-Irving to merit a red card and the visitors were down to ten men.

Cuikie piled the pressure on in the second half and a Tansey cross was headed off the crossbar by Somerville before McCrory-Irving’s effort was cleared off the line by Meikle, with Somerville firing wide from the clearance.

Then a swift Penicuik counter attack saw Somerville fire straight into the hands of Bejaoui.

In the 66th minute McCrory-Irving tried a high shot from 25 yards but Bejaoui at full stretch tipped it over for a corner kick.

In the 7 th minute a lightning break down the right wing by Whitehill saw Wright cross the ball from the right wing to the back post where McCallum headed home to restore their lead.

Penicuik piled on the pressure looking for the equaliser but the Whitehill defence were solid with former Penicuik players Meikle and Hamilton outstanding.

In the 85th minute Forbes tested Bejaoui but the big keeper saved well.

Just when Whitehill thought they had secured all three points Paul Tansey’s curling cross deceived everyone and went in off the post for the equaliser.