Dunbar 0-3 Newtongrange Star: Star showing after week of turbulence

Newtongrange Star began life without manager Stephen McLeish with a 3-0 win over Dunbar in the East of Scotland Conference A.

The Star were left stunned when McLeish handed in his resignation following their 3-0 reverse to Hill of Beath in the South Region Challenge Cup.

But scored three second-half goals in this match to bounce back in style.

Dunbar got this important league match underway and were first to threaten after seven minutes when Fraser McLaren went close with a shot that should have been a goal.

Midway through the first half, a corner found the unmarked Dean Ballantyne in the centre, whose first time volley was well blocked by Kieron Renton.

Liam McCathie had to start earning his keep by closely watching an effort from George Hunter fly just passed the post as the teams went in level at half-time.

Star came out for the second half the more determined side and had taken the lead within the opening five minutes when Alistair Forster chased a long ball forward, rounded the keeper and rolled the ball into the unguarded net from a tight angle.

Chris King replaced Lloyd Fiddler as Dunbar went for a more attacking presence however it was Newtongrange that doubled their lead a mere four minutes later. A corner was floated to the back post where Wes Mitchell sent a header back across goal and Ryan Porteous was on hand to slide the ball home.

With 76 minutes on the clock, Star wrapped the points up with a bow and glitzy paper. A blistering shot from George Hunter could only be parried by Liam McCathie and Kyle Lander was on hand to deftly loop a header over the stranded custodian to make it 3-0 to the Midlothian side.

It could have been more had George Hunter not dragged his shot wide of target when the Star man beat the Dunbar offside trap.

Newtongrange Star: Renton, Swaney, Currie, Mitchell, Lander, Bracks, Forster, Jamieson, Hunter, Richardson, Porteous. Subs: Thomson, Young, Wilson, Scott, Dunsmore (gk).