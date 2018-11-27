Dunbar 0-4 Penicuik: 11 wins in a row for leaders Cuikie

Penicuik made it 11 wins from 11 with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Dunbar in Conference A.

At a dreich New Countess Park manager Milne made just one change from the 4-0 win over Newtongrange Star as Sproule replaced Caddow at full back.

The visitors started quickly Ryan Baptie rattled the upright from a free kick in the 14th minute and saw the rebound netted by Kateleza but ruled out for offside. It only took the visitors another five minutes to go in front as that man McIntosh made it 25 for the season as he pounced at a corner to fire home a loose ball.

Penicuik were dominating possession just before the half hour mark a superb Young past found McIntosh one on one with the keeper but Johnstone pulled off a great save to thwart the striker. The 31st minute saw a Page header from a corner blocked on the line.

However, the visitors weren’t to be denied and two minutes before half time Kateleza picked up a loose ball from a corner, skipped past a Dunbar challenge and fired low into the net past Johnstone.

There was a frantic start to the second half with tackles going unpunished as Dunbar attempted to get back in the match and with 55 minutes gone they forced Cordery into his first real action of the match as he saved from a Harley header.

After a flurry of substitutions the visitors went three up in the 69th minute as a Baptie free kick ended up in the top corner net aided by a deflection off Handling’s head.

With just over ten minutes left McCrory-Irving had two efforts on goal saved by Johnstone before the home side had their only real spell of attacking pressure as Cordery saved from McCraw and Young, but there was time left for Crabbe to get his first Penicuik goal with three minutes left as he controlled a ball into the box and slotted it over the onrushing keeper.

Penicuik face Broxburn Athletic at Penicuik Park on Saturday in the third Round of the Football Nation Qualifying Cup.

Penicuik: Cordery, Sproule, Baptie, Young, Page, Connelly, McCrory-Irving, Jones, McIntosh, Kateleza, Ponton. Subs: Sampson, Crabbe, Williams, Trialist.