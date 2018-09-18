Dunbar Utd 0-1 Newtongrange Star: Hitman Hunter on target

Newtongrange Star progressed to the next round of the South Region Challenge Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Dunbar.

Prolific hitman George Hunter scored the only goal of the game to give the Star victory.

It was always going to be a tight game against the former junior rivals, with both teams sizing each other up.

Dunbar started well and only a brilliant fingertip save from Renton denied King the opener from a free kick. He came close again on 21 minutes before Keith Tait hit the bar with an acrobatic effort. Tait was denied again when the linesman’s flag cut short his celebrations after slotting home on 26 minutes.

Against the run of play, Star opened the scoring after 33 minutes. Scott nodded Forster’s deep delivery into the danger area where Hunter pounced from close range.

It was Star’s turn to hit the bar after 37 minutes when a brilliant Hunter free kick beat McCathie all ends up but crashed off the woodwork.

Star started the second half on the front foot and O’Hara was not far away, after taking the ball past two players, but sent his effort just over.

Porteous had a chance to put the game beyond doubt after 79 minutes but headed over from inside the six-yard box.

Hunter almost wriggled free in the box but was just crowded out after 85 minutes before an effort from Scott was well saved.

A quick break down the left created a chance for substitute McTernan but he choked his shot into the ground.

The ball broke to Ballantyne, whose effort brought a brilliant save from Renton.

Dunbar were piling forward, looking for the equaliser, and had one final go when a ball into the box broke back out to Ballantyne. His effort was blocked as the Star defence stood firm.

Newtongrange: Renton, Swaney, Young, Mitchell, O’Hara, Forster (Sclater 87), Porteoues (Lowson 92), Melvin, Scott (Bracks 84), Hunter, Jamieson.