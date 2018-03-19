Dundonald Bluebell 0-3 Bonnyrigg Rose

Bonnyrigg Rose had all three league points wrapped up by half-time at a freezing and windswept Dundonald last Saturday in the East Superleague.

A quick-fire double from Kieran McGachie put the Rose in a commanding position before Kyle Wilson netted a third before the break. Dundonald were reduced to ten men in the second half when Stewart Walton was sent off.

The Rose remain in second two points behind leaders Penicuik Athletic, with three games in hand. The result spelled the end of Stevie Kay’s tenure at the Bluebell after his and his assistants shock resignation after the game.

It was an important win for Bonnyrigg after their Scottish Cup exit to Beith and their league defeat to Broxburn, with a crunch clash at Prestonfield against Linlithgow Rose on Saturday, who sit in third three points behind Bonnyrigg with a game in hand.

Bonnyrigg are 12 goals better off than Linlithgow but they will be without Dean Brett for the second of his two-match ban following his red card from the Beith Scottish Cup tie.

Bonnyrigg didn’t take long to make an impression in Fife. They were wind-assisted and in 14 minutes they took the lead through.

Lee Currie swung in a cross from the left and McGachie headed home. Just two minutes later it was 2-0 to the Rose with this time Jon Brown supplying the cross for McGachie to head home.

Chances for Brown and Scott Gray were well saved by the home keeper but in 34 minutes a Rose counterattack involving Gray, Brown, McGachie left Kyle Wilson with a tap in for the third and all but sealing the result.

Dundonald had the strong wind behind them in the second half but Rose keeper Mike Andrews kept a clean sheet and was barely troubled. Dundonald were dealt a serious blow in 66 minutes when they were reduced to 10 men as a second yellow card for Stewart Walton saw him sent off.

In 74 minutes Wayne McIntosh replaced Wilson and almost made an immediate impact as his lob came back off the cross bar but it mattered little to the outcome as the Rose held on comfortably.