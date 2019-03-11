Dundonald Bluebell 1-3 Bonnyrigg Rose: Rose a point away from Conference crown

Bonnyrigg Rose need only a point this weekend against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale to win Conference B with three games to spare after they saw off the challenge of Dundonald Bluebell in a 3-1 win last Saturday.

A wedding, injuries and suspension saw the Rose miss out on five regulars with three trialists on the bench, but they still produced a competent victory away to the Fifers, which at one point looked to be enough to win the title, but a late goal for Bo’ness against Sauchie ensured the champagne would be put on ice.

A draw against LTHV will seal the Conference crown and a place in the round-robin play-offs against other league winners.

Rose boss Robbie Horn said: “We were down to the bare bones for Saturday’s game but got a bit of luck with the own goal. They equalised but the boys dug deep and the last goal was a super strike.”

The Rose opened the scoring on 27 minutes after Bluebell’s Liam McDaid put through his own net. A good save from Dundonald keeper Lennox prevented the hosts from falling further behind in a half which was devoid of real chances in the blustery conditions.

Dundonald faced the elements after the break but they drew level on 55 minutes as Mark McKenzie raced clear and finished off a swift counter after good work by Campbell.

Dean Hoskins restored the Rose’s lead on 70 minutes when he powered home a header from Lee Currie’s corner.

Currie fully tested the home keeper with two excellent shots on target.

However, the Rose’s icing on the cake came in the last minute with their 86th goal of their league campaign as a composed finish by Keith Lough made it 3-1 to seal the Bonnyrigg men’s 19th league win in 20 games.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B.Young, Brett, Brown, Horne, Hoskins, Martyniuk, Ross Gray, Stewart. Lough, Currie, Murrell. Subs: Swanson, Trialist, A. Trialist B. Trialist C, McQueen (GK).

Dundonald: Lennox, Durie, Drummond, McDaid, Webberburn, Ness, Gay, McKenzie, Wallace, Smith, Campbell.