Dunipace 1-0 Bonnyrigg Rose: Pace shock Rose in Challenge Cup

A second string Bonnyrigg Rose crashed out of the South Region Challenge Cup after a 1-0 reverse to East of Scotland Conference A side Dunipace.

The Rose opted to seat half a dozen regulars on the subs bench, with the likes of keeper Mark Weir, skipper Jonny Stewart and top scorer George Hunter watching from the sidelines.

The Rose, who were finalists last season, enjoyed some 70 per cent of possession and pressure but it produced no goals on the day.

They seemed to lack a sense of urgency in the goalless first half not really testing home keeper Kane with a couple of Scott Gray efforts having no luck.

A hefty challenge by Pace’s Davidson on Scott Gray might have deserved a red instead of just a yellow.

The Rose did ring the changes in that second half but not before the Pace finally broke the deadlock in 52 minutes when a super shot from outside the Rose penalty box from Jamie O’ Grady thundered into the net past keeper Mike Andrews to see the hosts go 1-0 up.

George Hunter came on for Louis Swanson in 58 minutes and five minutes later a mazy run by Jamie Docherty was desperately blocked at the last minute as Rose seriously went all out chasing an elusive equaliser.

Only an excellent defensive saving tackle by Neil Martyniuk in 85 minutes denied Dunipace a second goal.

But the hosts held out for the narrowest of wins to step forward to the quarter finals in a famous win over Lowland League second top Bonnyrigg.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Brett, Baur, Young, Horne, Martyniuk, Swanson, Docherty, Currie, S.Gray, Devlin. Subs: keeper Weir, Brown, R.Gray, Moyes, Hunter, Stewart.