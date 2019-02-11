Dunipace 1-1 Dalkeith Thistle: Tansey thunderbolt earns a point

A thunderbolt from Paul Tansey wasn’t enough to give Dalkeith Thistle victory as they limped to a disappointing draw with Dunipace.

The hosts took the game to the Jags but were unable to convert any of the chances which their play deserved. Stevenson forced a fine save from the Dalkeith keeper with a volley from 18 yards before the busy shot-stopper denied Stowe as he skipped through one on one at the end of a wonderful Stevenson ball.

The pressure continued to mount as McFadden flashed an effort wide of the target before McQueen got a hand onto a MacPherson cross with Stevenson waiting to head into an empty net.

Dunipace were well on top, but out of nothing the Jags took the lead. A long ball forward from McQueen was contested by Galloway and the header hit the back of Shanks and sat up for Tansey who struck a ferocious volley into the top corner from 35 yards with Kane helpless.

Dalkeith’s task was made all the more difficult when they were reduced to ten men five minutes after the restart as Michael Hunter was sent off following an altercation with McHaffie.

Dunipace never really capitalised though and Dalkeith looked more likely to score again as Tansey forced two good saves from Kane.

Dunipace did have the ball in the net through Stowe, but it was ruled out for offside. Just as if it looked like the game would get away from them, Dunipace grabbed a leveller three minutes from time. Paton and Gallagher combined to release MacPherson on the right, and the wide man played a perfect ball into the box to find Paton sliding in to tap home.

Both sides searched for an elusive winner with Dunipace coming close on three separate occasions but they were thwarted by McQueen. Towards the end, Dunipace captain McFadden received a straight red for a trip on Tansey as he broke forward from halfway.

Dalkeith: McQueen, Murray, McQueenie, Connell, Fairnie, Jancyzk, McGlashen, Hunter, Wales, Tansey, Dawson. Subs: Muir, Smith, Scott, Mitchell, Easton.