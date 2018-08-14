Dunipace 3-0 Newtongrange Star: Star crash out of Alex Jack Cup

Newtongrange Star were surprisingly dumped out of the Alex Jack Cup after a hugely disappointing 3-0 defeat to Dunipace.

Despite Star starting the game brightly, the home side led when Chris Moulangou headed past Renton after just five minutes when he found himself all alone eight yards out.

Star had the perfect opportunity to draw level three minutes later when a long ball over the top sent Jamieson clear. He took it past the keeper only to be brought down. Kane received a yellow card for his trouble but redeemed himself by saving O’Hara’s spot kick low to his left.

Star came agonisingly close after 30 minutes when a mix up in the Dunipace defence saw the ball break to S.Scott 20 yards out. He delicately lofted the ball over Kane but was desperately unlucky to see it cannon back off the bar. The home side were offering very little threat going forward but were defending very well.

Star were cursing their luck again after 58 minutes when a diagonal ball by K.Scott was met superbly on the volley by O’Hara who could not believe his luck to see the ball smash off the inside of the post and rebound into the arms of the grateful Kane. At the other end, Moulangou had the ball in the net after 59 minutes but was ruled out for offside.

Completely against the run of play, Dunipace doubled their advantage after 73 minutes and it was the Star who were masters of their own downfall. Currie was short with a backpass to Renton and McFadden nipped in. Renton did well to block the first effort but the ball broke to Rayman who calmly sidestepped Young and fired it into the top corner past Swaney on the line.

It went from bad to worse for Star when Renton had to be taken off after a late challenge on him in the box before they were caught upfield and Raymen broke away to calmly slot away the third.

Star: Renton (Dunsmore 96), Sclater, Swaney, Currie, Young, O’Hara, Wilson (Richardson), S.Scott, K.Scott, Jamieson, Hunter. Dyet, Hussan (U20), Scully (U20)