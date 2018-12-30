East of Scotland: Midlothian derby action continues into new year

A hat trick of local derbies involving all six local East of Scotland League Conference A and B clubs sets the scene for the first week of Midlothian football in 2019.

Last weekend began with Conference A action at the Newbattle Complex where Easthouses Lily entertained Penicuik Athletic. Wayne McIntosh netted his 26th goal of the season while Sam Jones scored the club’s 100th goal this season as they beat Lily 3-0. The league leaders face Arniston Rangers in another local derby this weekend with Cuikie being 7-0 victors over Arne last time out. Arniston played their part in a thrilling two each draw against Newtongrange Star last week which also saw six red cards being dished out in the encounter.

The Star host Easthouses Lily this weekend what’s sure to be another thrilling Midlothian derby. The Star won 7-1 in their previous encounter against the Lily in September. Bonnyrigg will be hoping to continue where they left off against Tranent when the Rose face Dalkeith Thistle. The Jags were idle last week but will be raring to go against Robbie Horn’s men.

Saturday’s fixtures East of Scotland League Conference A: Easthouses Lily v Newtongrange Star (ko 2.30pm.),Penicuik v Arniston Rangers (ko .2.30 pm.), Tweedmouth v Coldstream. Dunbar United v Musselburgh. Hawick RA v Peebles, Hill o’ Beath v Oakley. Conference B: Sauchie v Crossgates Primrose, Burntisland v Dundonald, Haddington v Tranent, Dalkeith Thistle v Bonnyrigg Rose (ko 1.30 pm.), Dunipace v Boness Utd, Tynecastle v Lothian Thistle HV. Conference C: Edinburgh United v Craigroyston, St.Andrews United v Inverkeithing HS, Blackburn United v Broxburn, Linlithgow Rose v Camelon. Preston Athletic v Ormiston.