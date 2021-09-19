East Stirlingshire to host Bonnyrigg Rose in Scottish Cup second round

East Stirlingshire will host Lowland League rivals Bonnyrigg Rose in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

By Ian MacLean
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 1:55 pm
East Stirlingshire celebrate a goal in their first round win over Fort William (pic: Michael Gillen)

The tie is one of the eyecatching pairings made at Hampden by last season’s cup winning manager Callum Davidson of St Johnstone.

The full draw is:

Annan Athletic v Jeanfield Swifts

Banks O’Dee v Nairn County

Berwick Rangers/Gretna 2008 v Stirling Albion

Brechin City v Deveronvale/Haddington Athletic

Broomhill v Tranent Juniors

Brora Rangers v Albion Rovers

Clydebank v Elgin City

Cowdenbeath v Civil Service Strollers

Dunbar United v Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale/Edinburgh University

East Kilbride v University of Stirling

East Stirlingshire v Bonnyrigg Rose

Edinburgh City v Wick Academy/Bo’ness United

Formartine United/Cumnock Juniors v Forfar Athletic

Kelty Hearts v Cumbernauld Colts/Buckie Thistle

Newtongrange Star/Dalbeattie Star v Rothes

Preston Athletic v Auchinleck Talbot

Sauchie Juniors v Dunipace

Stenhousemuir v Huntly

St. Cuthbert Wanderers v Gala Fairydean Rovers

Stranraer v Darvel

Ties will take place the weekend of Saturday, October 23.