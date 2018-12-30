Easthouses Lily 0-3 Penicuik: Cuikie hit 100-goal mark

Penicuik Athletic moved five points clear at the top of Conference A with a 3-0 victory over Easthouses Lily in a Midlothian derby.

Penicuik started brightly and Connolly came close in the fifth minute when his curling strike went narrowly wide of the upright.

It took 20 minutes before the home side got an attempt on goal, but keeper Robertson comfortably saved Shearer’s strike. Then, McIntosh was set up by Ponton, but he fluffed his shot. Keeper Findlay came to the rescue for the Houses with a top save to deny Sampson. At the other end, it was Robertson who was brought into action to save a powerful strike by live wire Elliot. Penicuik replied instantly with a Crabbe rocket that beat the keeper, but his strike crashed back of the crossbar.

Despite constant pressure Penicuik failed to breach a resolute defence with centre back Young outstanding.

It took six minutes from the restart for Penicuik to finally break down the home defence. McIntosh broke the deadlock when he fired the ball into the net despite the best efforts of a

Easthouses defender on the line. Minutes later, Penicuik had the ball in the back of the net but the goal was ruled offside. However, Penicuik doubled their lead in the 58th minute when Kyle Sampson controlled a cross, took a touch and fired low across the keeper into the far corner of the net. In the 66th minute, Penicuik were awarded a penalty when Sampson was upended in the box, but McIntosh blasted the spot kick over the bar.

The game was put to bed in the 79th minute when Sam Jones bagged Penicuik’s 100th goal of the season after some excellent build up play from the Cuikie. Minutes later, substitute Sproule had keeper Findlay in trouble with a shot that he parried onto the crossbar and gathered at the second attempt.

The final action of the game saw a flowing move by Penicuik culminate with a Sampson strike, brilliantly save by Findlay and the follow up strike again saved by the keeper.