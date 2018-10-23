Easthouses Lily 1-3 Musselburgh

Easthouses Lily laboured to a 3-1 defeat against Musselburgh after a lacklustre second-half performance in Conference A.

The home side’s winless run has now stretched to nine games in league and cup competitions.

It was doubly frustrating as for the first 45 minutes, the hosts matched their visitors and were very unfortunate to find themselves two goals down at the break.

If they had been less wasteful in front of goal, then the home side would have at least found themselves level.

A big Musselburgh following made for a very good crowd inside the ground, and it was the visitors who had the first real opportunity after eight minutes.

Miscommunication between defence and goalkeeper allowed the striker in but his effort went harmlessly wide of the post.

The visitors found the breakthrough after 15 minutes when Mathu King coolly finished beyond Findlay to give his side the lead.

Graeme Young spurned a great opportunity to level proceedings when Lewis Russell played a delightful ball inside the home defence to Young, but the striker saw his effort well saved by the keeper’s legs.

Slightly against the run of play, the visitors doubled their lead in the 35th minute.

A brilliant cross was met by the unmarked King, who fired home for his second of the game, though Findlay might have felt he could have done better.

Right on half time, Shearer did well to escape his man but his effort at the near post was gathered by the keeper, as the home side went in at the break wondering how they trailed by two goals.

Musselburgh almost killed the game off just before the hour mark, but a few minutes later the game was finished as a contest.

It was King again, as the striker fired under Findlay to complete his hat-trick.

The third goal completely knocked the stuffing out of the hosts and it was the visitors who dominated the last 25 minutes.

The home side were thankful to Findlay as the stopper kept the scoreline down with a double save the pick of the bunch.

Easthouses did manage to get a consolation goal in the 90th minute. A McDermott corner from the right was met by the head of Craig Beattie who headed home for his eighth goal of the season.