Easthouses Lily 2-1 Newtongrange: Last gasp winner in Midlothian derby

Easthouses Lily struck an injury-time winner to shock local rivals Newtongrange Star 2-1 in a Midlothian derby.

After seeing a header come back off the post and other chances being spurned early on, Hunter showed his class on 20 minutes to open the scoring with a quite brilliant goal. The striker picked the ball up about 25 yards out and slalomed past three defenders before calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Easthouses had a chance to equalise when Young headed straight at Renton when free inside the box, whilst at the other end, Scott had a snapshot saved after 37 minutes.

Forster had the last chance of the first 45 when he just failed to get enough on an attempted lob over the advancing Hay.

Easthouses started the second half brighter and Shearer was just off target with a shot on the turn, before Jim Young was forced off with a back issue to be replaced by Melvin. Taylor had another sight of goal after 50 minutes when the ball broke to him after a free kick was played into the box but his effort was easily saved by Renton.

Easthouses levelled the match after 62 minutes in controversial circumstances. After a goalmouth scramble the ball broke to Taylor, whose shot appeared to be cleared off the line. However, with no linesmen present the referee saw fit to award the goal from his position on the 18-yard line.

Newtongrange responded when the dangerous Hunter forced Hay into a good save with a low shot. At the other end, the home side passed up a glorious opportunity after 74 minutes when Shearer broke the offside trap and squared it to McDermott who was too casual in his finish and allowed Renton to make a brilliant save.

Jamieson headed over a dinked cross by Swaney before Renton came to the Star’s rescue twice inside a minute as he denied Beattie and Young, before Currie was thwarted for Star as both sides looked for a winner.

Easthouses had the final laugh as the ball was played into the box, Taylor peeled away to plant a brilliant header back across Renton into the far corner to send the home fans into raptures.

Easthouses: Hay, McIver, Brown, Hall, Young, Wilson, Taylor, McDermott, Shearer, Taylor, Beattie, Nethery, Easton, Mckeon, Burns, Curran, Arthur,

Star: Renton, Swaney, Currie, Young (Melvin), Lowson, Porteous, Scott, Forster, Wilson (Jamieson), Hunter Dunsmore, Gaff, Scott