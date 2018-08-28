Easthouses Lily 2-1 Oakley: Lily’s good start continues

A spirited second half performance seen Easthouses Lily maintain their 100% record after coming from behind to beat Oakley United 2-1 at Newbattle.

Second half goals from Craig Beattie and Paul McDermott ensured the Midlothian side finished the weekend joint top of the table.

A positive start from the visitors seen them take control of proceedings from the first whistle. They pressed their hosts at every opportunity and were rewarded with the opener inside the opening 10 minutes. From a corner, the ball was whipped in from the right and was met at the back post from Oakley’s Lee Dawson whose header flew past Hay giving his side the lead.

Going in at the break a goal down, the message to the Lily players was simple, up the tempo and look to play more in the opposition half.

Seven minutes into the second half, the home side got their rewards with the equaliser. The ball was played out to Russell on the right hand side and the wide man got to the by line and played a wonderful cross to the back post where at full stretch was Craig Beattie who was on hand to head home for his fourth goal of the season.

The comeback was complete on the hour mark as the home side took the lead.

A ball out from the back was played up to man of the match Elliott who did superb to hold off a challenge in the air diverting the ball into the path of Lewis Russell.

Russell then played the ball into McDermott who took one touch on to his left foot then from 20 yards out, fired home a fantastic strike leaving the keeper with no chance as the ball nestled in the net giving the home side a 2-1 lead.

As the game came into the final 10 minutes, the away side tried in vain to get find the elusive equaliser. More set pieces had to be dealt with firstly by Nethery then secondly by Taylor as both men had to head away under pressure.

Oakley found themselves down to 10 men for the final few minutes as their goalkeeper was shown a straight red card after speaking out of turn to referee.

The home side comfortably seen the game out and to the delight of the home support, it was another massive three points for Easthouses.

The home side’s next league game will be a local derby away to Newtongrange Star but before that, they travel to face Tranent in the Alex Jack second round.