Easthouses Lily 2-3 Oakley

Brave Easthouses Lily suffered a narrow defeat to Oakley in last Saturday’s South Division encounter.

It was the away side who started on the front foot, putting pressure on their hosts and looking to stamp their authority on the game.

With the game needing a goal to really get it going, it was no surprise that it was the away side who struck first.

A deep corner from the left to the back post seen Oakley’s big centre half rise highest and despite the efforts of Chris Taylor on the post, the centre backs header went in via Taylor’s attempted clearance.

Looking for a reaction from the hosts, it just never really materialised. In fact, it was the away side who nearly doubled their lead but for a brilliant save from Taylor which kept the score at 1-0.

With half time approaching, an individual error from the home side allowed Oakley to double their lead. A short back pass allowed the striker to nip in in front, Taylor was dispossessed and despite stopping the first effort there was nothing he could do about the follow up.

Easthouses responded after the break and halved the deficit. A loose ball in the box fell at the feet of Josh Anderson and the youngster slotted home to grab his first goal for the club. This gave the home side the lift they needed as they pressed for an equaliser. A cross-cum-shot from substitute Gavin Tainsh almost caught the keeper off guard as the ball nearly dropped in at the far corner.

Then the big chance came. A loose ball broke to Gary Shearer who drove forward and played in trialist Kyle Boggie who calmly slotted home only for the referee to deem he was offside.

The game started to heat up a bit with a few loose challenges but the referee who had a good game, dealt with anything sufficiently. With the hosts pressing high up the park, the killer breakaway for the away side sealed the game in injury time.

As Shearer tried to play Tainsh down the line, his attempt was blocked and the clearance up field fell at the feet of the Oakley striker who brilliantly turned away from two Easthouses players. He then drove towards goal and calmly slotted home.

There was still time for the home side to make it 3-2 as Chris Taylor played in Boggie who fired in a low shot beyond the keeper into the far corner. With that turning out to be the last kick of the game, it was a moment of frustration for the players.