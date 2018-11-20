Easthouses Lily 4-2 Arniston: The Lily pile misery on Arniston in derby

Easthouses Lily consigned local rivals Arniston Rangers to their ninth league game without a win after a 4-2 victory last Saturday in the East of Scotland League Conference A.

They quickly showed a statement of intent when they opened the scoring after just seven minutes. Jason Young finished off a well-worked move, firing in at the back post to give the Lily the lead.

They increased their advantage in the 21st minute when a whipped in corner from Gary Shearer found Danny Taylor and his flick on found the roof of the net.

At this stage it was all Easthouses and Arniston just couldn’t find a way into the game. It got worse for them in the 27th minute when the Lily’s Paul McDermott found Lewis Russell with a defence splitting pass and the big forward fired his shot into the net to give the Lily a 3-0 lead.

The half-time whistle couldn’t come quick enough for Arniston who were relieved only to be three down at the interval and there were contrasting emotions in the opposite dugout from Lily boss David McQueenie.

Arniston started to gain a little bit of momentum and scored in the 65th minute with an incisive pass finding Chris Hendrie who netted to give Arniston a glimmer of hope.

Their sense of belief increased when they grabbed a quick second with Mark Mooney turning in, with the pendulum swinging in Arniston’s favour.

Now it was their turn to put pressure on the Lily, but they couldn’t find a way through a resilient Easthouses defence who had keeper Daniel Findlay to thank for making a tremendous save in the 80th minute to deny Arniston’s Mooney an equaliser.

This seemed to spur Easthouses into action and in the closing five minutes Gary Shearer missed two great goal-scoring opportunities to kill the game, but the diminutive striker eventually got his goal he deserved in the 90th minute.

Lily’s substitute Josh Anderson weaved in and out down the touchline before squaring for Shearer to wrap up all three points for the Lily in a 4-2 pulsating match for the large crowd.

The result leaves Arniston in 12th place with seven points, while Easthouses Lily move up to seventh with their fourth league win of the season.

This weekend Arniston are at home to Newtongrange, while Easthouses host basement boys Tweedmouth Rangers.