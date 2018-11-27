Easthouses Lily 6-2 Tweedmouth Rangers: Lily up to seventh with big win

Easthouses Lily moved into mid-table with a convincing 6-2 win over basement boys Tweedmouth Rangers.

Easthouses kicked this game off in atrocious weather conditions and it was credit to both teams who set up an exciting high scoring game. The first half belonged to The Lily just as last week’s game and missed chance after chance to open the scoring.

However, in the 25th minute a tremendous long ball out of defence from Jordan Easton found Lewis Russell and the big forward slotted the ball low into the corner of the goal.

Easthouses increased their lead in the 35th minute from a Paul McDermott corner as Jason Young soared high above his marker to send his header into the net.

Then in the 40th minute the Lily where awarded a free kick from 25 yards out and up stepped Paul McDermott to curl his effort round the wall to give Easthouses a 3-0 half-time lead.

The second half kicked off and the conditions were getting worse but Easthouses increased their lead to 4-0 in the 52nd minute when good link up play by Jordan Easton and Lewis Russell ended up with Easton getting his first goal for The Lily.

It got worse for Tweedmouth in the 60th minute when Gary Shearer was brought down in the box, up stepped Paul McDermott to slot the penalty away to give him his brace in the game and send the Lily into a 5-0 lead.

However, a bit of complacency set in and Tweedmouth scored in the 74th minute. But in the 80th minute Easthouses were awarded another free kick 30 yards out up stepped Danny Taylor this time and his sweetly taking shot ended up in the net 6-1 Lily.

Tweedmouth got another one back in the 88th minute, however it ended that way giving Easthouses Lily a comfortable 6-2 win making it nine points out of nine in their last three league games.