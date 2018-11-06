Easthouses Lily face SFA probe after Peebles brawl

Easthouses Lily face an anxious wait to find out if they will face any further punishment after their game with Peebles Rovers was forced to be abandoned at the weekend.

A tackle in the final minute of the East of Scotland Conference A clash was reportedly the spark that lit the blue touchpaper and caused a mass brawl to break out between both sets of players, and allegedly Peebles coaching staff and Peebles supporters.

The SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte is looking into the referee’s report from the encounter at Whitestone Park and will decide whether or not to proceed with disciplinary measures.

Peebles were leading 4-3 when the trouble ensued.

Easthouses Lily boss David McQueenie did not want to comment on the matter.