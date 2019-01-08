Easthouses Lily: McQueenie lauds men for Newtongrange Star victory

Easthouses Lily boss David McQueenie waxed lyrical about his players after they pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory against Newtongrange Star last Saturday.

The Star were firm favourites for the clash and strengthened that widely held belief when they took the lead through a fantastic effort from George Hunter.

Lily though fought back as Chris Taylor equalised before netting the winner at the death to move them up to seventh in and comfortably in mid-table in Conference A.

And McQueenie was full of praise for his players.

He said: ““What a performance all round from all of the lads and a great three points .

“I thought it was a great game, end to end entertainment for the large crowd.

“Newtongrange had the best of the first half and deservedly went in 1-0 up but the second half definitely belonged to us.

“I made a couple of changes bringing Stephen Nethery on at centre back and pushing our man of the match Graeme Young up front.

“That worked out great for us as shortly after we equalised and we then got the winner with the last kick off the ball.

“A close second for man of the match was Chris Taylor getting his brace with a delightful looping header to send us all into meltdown.”

McQueenie’s men will go into Saturday’s clash high in confidence after this upset but he believes it will be another tight encounter. The last time the two sides met the Lily got the better of the Gorebridge side in a six-goal thriller.

McQueenie is taking nothing for granted though after Arnison nearly pulled off a shock result of their own when they were edged out 1-0 by leaders Penicuik.

McQueenie said: “Now we move onto another cracker of a local derby next week up at Arniston, who we beat 4-2 a few weeks back.

“However, I’m contemplating another tough match as they have improved dramatically since then.”