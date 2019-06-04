Emslie & Smith head for Women's World Cup with Scotland

Scotland Women’s team will kick off their 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup this Sunday when the meet Auld Enemy England in Nice.

It will be the sixth match of the tournament which begins on Friday as hosts France face South Korea.

Featuring in the squad will be Penicuik’s Claire Emslie and Dalkeith’s Kirsty Smith.

Both players featured in last Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Jamaica at Hampden park as a record crowd of 18,555 supporters turned out for the side’s final warm up game.

Erin Cuthbert, Caroline Weir and Sophie Howard netted the goals for Shelley Kerr’s side as the team were sent off on a wave of momentum.

As well as England, Scotland will also face Argentina and Japan in their group and former Scotland men’s team manager Craig Brown believes they have a great chance of making it to the second round - something their male counterparts have never managed.

“I think Scotland can qualify for the second round,” said Brown.

“I saw England lose the other night to New Zealand, I didn’t think they were anything special - nothing to be afraid of.

“I think it would be a terrific boost if Scotland could qualify from the group.

“They have to be given great credit for even getting there and if they can go one step further that would be fabulous.”

This is the first time the women’s team have qualified for the World Cup and the excitement has been palpable across the nation.

Just last week a giant mural of Claire Emslie appeared on the wall of the Biscuit Factory in Leith.

The striking image shows the recently-signed Orlando Pride forward wearing her Scotland colours with a pink backdrop covered by images of thistles.

Emslie caught wind of the artwork herself on twitter, re-tweeting a post of it and simply stating: “Wow!”

Everyone at The Midlothian Advertiser would like to wish Claire, Kirsty and the entire team all the very best in their World Cup matches.